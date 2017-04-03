Bonjour! A Sing-Along Version of Beauty and the Beast Is Coming to Theatres

Here’s some enchanting news to start off your week: A live-action Beauty and the Beast sing-along will be coming to over 1,200 theatres across the United States on April 7, 2017! This gives you a few days to drink your hot tea with honey and prep your vocal cords for what will surely be a night of singing you won’t forget.

The Beauty and the Beast Sing-Along will give you the chance to belt out all of your favorite songs from the live-action film, as well as the newest songs, like “How Does a Moment Last Forever” and “Evermore,” which were written by Alan Menken and Tim Rice. No need to worry about brushing up on those lyrics, because the lyrics to all of the songs will be shown on screen!

Oh, isn’t this amazing? Get your tickets here!

Posted 5 hours Ago