Beauty and the Beast Is Coming to the Hollywood Bowl and Here’s the Cast List

If you’re a fan of Beauty and the Beast, you’ve probably seen the animated classic more times than you can count, as well as the more recent live-action film. You might have even seen the tale as old as time on Broadway! If you’re looking for more of your fave characters, you’re in luck. The animated classic is coming to the Hollywood Bowl for two evenings: Friday May 25 and Saturday May 26. Sign. Us. Up. Are you ready for the cast list? Check it out:

Zooey Deschanel as Belle

Taye Diggs as Gaston

Rebel Wilson as LeFou

Kelsey Grammer as Lumiere

Jane Krakowski as Mrs. Potts

Anthony Evans as Beast

What?! Amazing! Now, let’s hear from the cast. Here’s what Deschanel had to say about it:

“Performing Beauty and the Beast, one of my favorite movies growing up, in a special concert at the legendary Hollywood Bowl is a dream come true. I am looking forward to what I’m sure will be a magical event.”

Kelsey Grammer added:

“I love this film, I love Alan Menken, and I loved Jerry Orbach—the title song, as sung by Angela Lansbury, makes me cry to this day. Walking in the footsteps of such a brilliant cast is an honor; and as for singing the music of the incomparable Alan Menken—it goes without saying.”

Taye Diggs is super excited to play Gaston (and we’re so excited to see him in the role!):

“I’ve been a fan of Beauty and the Beast both as a parent as well as a Disney animation supporter. I’ve seen the Broadway production more than once and have harbored jealousy of every actor who has ever played Gaston every time I’ve been in that theater. I’m giddy with excitement at the opportunity to finally sing the role. To be able to do this while staying in LA and at the famed Hollywood Bowl only sweetens the pot. I’m hyped and oh so grateful.”

Rebel Wilson will be epic as LeFou and said of the show:

“I’m so stoked to be playing the role of LeFou for Disney’s Beauty and the Beast in Concert at the Hollywood Bowl this May. I’m hugely looking forward to meeting Taye and the rest of the cast and to meeting all you lucky folks who get to come to this special live event! Anywhere where you can bring a picnic AND be incredibly entertained is a superb night out. Until then I will be mentally preparing for the role in France by eating croissants.”

The legendary Alan Menken, who brought us joy in The Little Mermaid at the Hollywood Bowl also weighed in:

“The Little Mermaid at the Hollywood Bowl was an amazing and unforgettable event. Now Beauty and the Beast at the Bowl is coming, with an extraordinary cast and a world class orchestra. I am beyond excited to be a part of what will be another fantastic evening.”

Finally, concert director Richard Kraft told us what we can expect to see:

“Like our celebration of Disney’s The Little Mermaid in Concert at the Hollywood Bowl, we are mixing film, live music, singers, dancers, digital projections, effects, and special guest artists to create an event that pays homage to the original movie but also delivers something that can only be experienced live. Our creative mantra for this show has been: ‘We want our audience to be our guests. We have filled up the event course by course, one by one, ‘til they shout, enough I’m done!’”

You might be wondering, like us, when you can purchase tickets. You can do so on Friday March 16 at 10:00 a.m. PT at this link. We’ll see you there! Until then, here’s the poster for us all to admire:

Posted 22 hours Ago