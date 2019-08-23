Hey Now! Hey Now! A New Lizzie McGuire Series is Coming to Disney+

It’s only day one of Disney’s D23 Expo and we are already jaws to the floor with all the exciting news that has come from the panels so far. First, Robert Downey Jr., Christina Aguilera, Bette Midler, and more took the stage as honorees of the highly-acclaimed Disney Legends Award. Next, we got a glimpse at what’s to come from Disney+, and We. Are. Shook.

After casually announcing that Ewan McGregor will return as Obi-Wan Kenobi in a new series from Lucasfilm, or that Marvel Studios is developing three new live-action series for the service, our 2000s-obsessed hearts burst with nostalgia as we learned that Hilary Duff will be reprising the role as Lizzie in an all-new Lizzie McGuire series from Terri Minsky coming to Disney+. (This is where animated Lizzie comes in and says, “Hold the phone. What?!”)

That’s right. Hilary Duff stepped onto the stage to surprise the audience and made the announcement herself. It was exactly the kind of loud gasps and high-pitched screams you can probably imagine from Disney fans like us. So pull out your bean bag chairs and wedge platforms because this news is truly what dreams are made of.

Disney+ launches in the U.S. on November 12! Follow Disney+ on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook for updates.

